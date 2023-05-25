BLACKPINK member Rose keeps THESE 5 much-needed items in her bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
BLACKPINK is a highly popular girl group known for their diverse schedules and luxurious lifestyles.
Rose, a global brand ambassador for Saint Laurent, recently showcased the contents of her purse.
Rose is always ready for paps photoshoop as she carries blotting paper with mattifying powder in her bag to combat shine and oiliness.
Rose also keeps safety pins in her bag to handle wardrobe malfunctions and make her clothes look custom-tailored.
Pimple patches are a must-have for Rose to maintain flawless skin and she finds them fun to use.
Rose keeps extremely spicy ramen noodle spice packets in her purse to add extra flavor to her food.
Like others, she isn't used to wireless earbuds or headphones. She carries wired earbuds in a case clipped to her bag. She recommends wired earbuds to others who struggle with charging devices.
