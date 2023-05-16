Black Knight: This is how actor Kim Woo Bin treats the entire team

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023
Kim Woo Bin, known for his outstanding acting skills and captivating visuals, has gained attention not only for his talent but also for his genuine kindness.
Recently, a junior model shared negative experiences in the industry, and Kim Woo Bin showcased his true personality by showing support and empathy.
In his latest project, the series 'Black Knight', set in a dystopian future, Kim Woo Bin not only delivers an exceptional performance but also treats his co-stars with utmost respect.
Through his Instagram posts, Kim Woo Bin shared behind-the-scenes moments from the filming of ‘Black Knight’ and ensured that every individual involved is properly credited.
He goes the extra mile by praising the team and mentioning each character's name in the captions, while also tagging the actors' Instagram accounts to acknowledge their contributions.
Even after completing the series, Kim Woo Bin continues to express gratitude and appreciation for the staff and crew he worked with, dedicating a heartfelt post to them.
Even after completing the series, Kim Woo Bin continues to express gratitude and appreciation for the staff and crew he worked with, dedicating a heartfelt post to them.
Despite his status as a major star with over a decade of experience in the industry, Kim Woo Bin remains humble and strives to create a positive environment for those around him.
Thanks For Reading!