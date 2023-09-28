Birthday Girl Mouni Roy Treats Fans To Visuals From Her Paris Escapade

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2023

Beautiful Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns 38 on September 28

Instagram: Mouni Roy

The actress brought in her birthday with friends and hubby Suraj Nambiar in the city of love, Paris

Instagram: Mouni Roy

Here's a glimpse of Mouni and Suraj indulging in PDA in front of the tallest building in the world, the Eiffel Tower

Instagram: Mouni Roy

For a city which is also considered to be a fashion capital, Mouni and her girlfriends surely know how to make their sartorial statements count

Instagram: Mouni Roy

From the well-fitted Dior tee to the tan hand bag, we absolutely love everything about this look

Instagram: Mouni Roy

From the maple leaf held, it can be gauged that Paris is bracing for autumn season

Instagram: Mouni Roy

Surely, the birthday girl lived her moment of sipping a glass of fine French wine at a Paris eatery

Instagram: Mouni Roy

Mouni takes a moment to offer gratitude for the good life, at a city church

Instagram: Mouni Roy

Thanking everyone for their wishes, the actress shared on Instagram, "So much love today, my heart can’t hold… thank you.."

Instagram: Mouni Roy

Mouni will be next seen in Milan Luthria's OTT show Sultan Of Delhi, which streams on Disney+Hotstar

Instagram: Mouni Roy

Thanks For Reading!

8 Photos That Prove Mouni Roy Is The Queen Of Bikini Looks
Find out More