Birthday Girl Mouni Roy Treats Fans To Visuals From Her Paris Escapade

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2023
Beautiful Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns 38 on September 28
Instagram: Mouni Roy
The actress brought in her birthday with friends and hubby Suraj Nambiar in the city of love, Paris
Here's a glimpse of Mouni and Suraj indulging in PDA in front of the tallest building in the world, the Eiffel Tower
For a city which is also considered to be a fashion capital, Mouni and her girlfriends surely know how to make their sartorial statements count
From the well-fitted Dior tee to the tan hand bag, we absolutely love everything about this look
From the maple leaf held, it can be gauged that Paris is bracing for autumn season
Surely, the birthday girl lived her moment of sipping a glass of fine French wine at a Paris eatery
Mouni takes a moment to offer gratitude for the good life, at a city church
Thanking everyone for their wishes, the actress shared on Instagram, "So much love today, my heart can’t hold… thank you.."
Mouni will be next seen in Milan Luthria's OTT show Sultan Of Delhi, which streams on Disney+Hotstar
