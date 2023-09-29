Birthday Girl Inaaya Kemmu's Cute & Adorable Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2023
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turned a year older on September 29
As Inaaya turned six, Kareena Kapoor shared some adorable pictures to wish her on Instagram
"Happy birthday our little princess …most beautiful in every way ..love, chocolate cake and happiness always," she captioned her post
Soha and Kunal also keep sharing pictures and videos with their daughter on social media
Inaaya is one of the most loved star kids. Fans eagerly wait to see her cute and adorable moments with her family
Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017
Her name means a 'gift from God’ in Arabic
Just like her cousins Taimur and Jeh, Inaaya also grabs attention whenever she steps out in public with her parents
