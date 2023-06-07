Bikini-clad Shefali Jariwala Takes A Dip In Pool With Parag Tyagi

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Shefali Jariwala found the perfect escape to the summer heat as she took a dip in the pool with her husband Parag Tyagi

Instagram

Shefali was seen striking some quirky poses with Parag in the pool

Instagram

The actress looked fresh as a daisy in a bright blue bikini

Instagram

The couple had a fun pool time and their PDA has set the internet on fire

Instagram

"Out of reach, at the beach!," Shefali captioned her post

Instagram

She also posed by the beach in an orange outfit, perfect for the summer

Instagram

Shefali is definitely a water baby and these pictures are proof

Instagram

She looked sizzling hot in a black bikini as she clicked some selfies in the pool

Instagram

"Just Pool-in around," she wrote

Instagram

