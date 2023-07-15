Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav IS Hypocrite?

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
In the recent episode, Bigg Boss OTT 2 introduced an exciting task with social media influencers entering the show at intervals.
Housemates were challenged to ignore guests and their actions to avoid losing premium ration for the week.
Social media influencer Danny Pandit entered and poked fun at contestants during the task, specifically targeting wild card entry Elvish Yadav.
Danny pointed out Elvish's previous mockery of the show where he vowed to never participate in Bigg Boss.
Questioning Elvish's participation during the task, he called him ‘hypocrite’, highlighting the previous statements made by Elvish.
Elvish entered the show as a wild card entry along with Aashika Bhatia, despite his earlier claims.
Elvish choosed to ignore Danny's remarks, but the persistent influencer continued to ask him about the change.
Elvish's history of trolling Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in his videos adds more intrigue to his upcoming meeting with Salman on "Weekend Ka Vaar."
Viewers are curious to see how Elvish will react when he meets the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2.
