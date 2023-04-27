Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 27, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare paid a visit to the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Thursday

Shiv was also the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi

He was seen wearing a blue kurta and pyjama as he visited the temple

He sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha for his upcoming ventures

Shiv was also seen interacting with the paparazzi present on the spot

He even shared the prasad with the photographers and members of the media

Shiv recently hinted at signing a film and said that he will make an official announcement soon

He also launched his food franchise named Thakare Snacks post Bigg Boss 16 stint

