Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare visits Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 27, 2023
Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare paid a visit to the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Thursday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shiv was also the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was seen wearing a blue kurta and pyjama as he visited the temple
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha for his upcoming ventures
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shiv was also seen interacting with the paparazzi present on the spot
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He even shared the prasad with the photographers and members of the media
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shiv recently hinted at signing a film and said that he will make an official announcement soon
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He also launched his food franchise named Thakare Snacks post Bigg Boss 16 stint
Photo by Varinder Chawla
