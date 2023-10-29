Bhumi Pednekar Opts For Classic Anamika Khanna Suit At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar was pristine in white as she descended for a special masterclass on Day 3 of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Wearing a classic Anamika Khanna suit, the actress came across as the powerhouse, she is known as
Bhumi was hosting a special masterclass where she was engaging Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a conversation
In an uncanny co-incidence, both actresses share the same birthday i.e July 18
Bhumi chose minimal accessories and make-up to complete her look
Sporting the classic cat-eyes paired with a nude-pink lip, Bhumi is being applauded by netizens on Instagram for her outfit of the day
Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is a 10-day long celebration of films from across the globe that commenced on Oct 27 and will run till Nov 5
On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the sex-comedy Thank You For Coming. She will next be seen in The Ladykiller opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film releases in cinemas on Nov 3
