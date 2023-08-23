'Befikre' Actress Vaani Kapoor Celebrates 35th Birthday With Friends In Dubai: SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023
Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor enjoys her 35th birthday on August 23 with a thrilling Dubai getaway.
Amidst her busy schedule, Vaani is taking a well-deserved break to enjoy her birthday festivities.
Known for her understated celebrations, Vaani is shaking things up this year by embracing adventure in Dubai.
Joining her on this exciting journey are her closest friends and BFFs – Akansha, Anushka Ranjan, and Raashii Khanna.
The birthday itinerary is packed with luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and relaxation in luxurious hotels.
Beyond the glitz and glamour, the group will also indulge in thrilling activities like dune buggy racing and desert safaris.
Following this rejuvenating escapade, Vaani plans to return to her projects with renewed energy and a fresh outlook.
Vaani's exciting year includes projects like YRF OTT series "Mandala Murders" and a film with Maddock Films titled "Sarvagunn Sampanna."
