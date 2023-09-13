Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: Lesser Known Facts

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana's real name was Nishant. Later, his parents changed his name when he was 3 years old.
Photo Via Instagram
In 2004, Ayushmann Khurrana won the second season of the reality TV show MTV Roadies.
Photo Via Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana was the youngest recipient of the Bharat Nirman Award in New Delhi.
Photo Via Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana did theatre for five years before getting into Bollywood.
Photo Via Instagram
Ayushmann married his childhood sweetheart, Tahira. They first met at a physics tuition when they were still at school in Chandigarh.
Photo Via Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana started off his career as a radio jockey (RJ).
Photo Via Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana once revealed that he had donated his sperm during a task on Roadies.
Photo Via Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana’s father was an astrologer, P Khurrana, who passed away on May 19, 2023.
Photo Via Instagram
At the age of 4, Ayushmann Khurrana decided to become an actor after watching the 1988 film Tezaab.
Photo Via Instagram