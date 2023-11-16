Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor And Others Spotted At The Railway Men Premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023

The team of the new Netflix and Yash Raj Films OTT original The Railway Men hosted a special screening of the upcoming show

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kay Kay Menon plays Iftekaar Siddiqui in the show

Babil Khan plays Imad Riaz,a young and wronged factory worker in the show

Ayushmann Khurrana looked sleek in a black shirt paired with denims

Arjun Kapoor arrived in black and brown separates sporting his spectacles. We love this geek chic appearance

Diana Penty opted for grey jacket and pants paired with a black tube. She looked lovely

Aaditi S Pohankar of SHE fame arrived in a retro-styled green halter dress

Niharica Raizada comes across as the dreamy mermaid in this golden top paired with a silhoette skirt

Sini Shetty looked blazing red in a halter, strapped dress

Shreya Chaudhary of Bandish Bandits fame arrived in a figure-hugging red dress. The black pumps are a win though

Ahaan Pandey was all dressed in black

Ajaz Khan made a rare appearance at the do wearing the classic white tee paired with denims