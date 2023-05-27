Astro member Cha Eun-woo in an upcoming revenge K-drama?

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
Astro's Cha Eun-woo is reportedly in talks to return with a new K-drama.
It would be a drama titled ‘Wonderful World’, a revenge suspense story.
Eun-woo's agency, Fantagio, confirmed that he is considering the lead role.
Veteran actress Kim Nam-joo is also in talks to join the cast as the female lead.
Kim Kang-woo is being considered for the role of the female lead's husband.
The drama will be directed by Lee Seung Young, known for his work on ‘Tracer’ and ‘Voice 2’.
The storyline revolves around a mother seeking justice for her lost son.When the system fails her, she takes matters into her own hands. Cha Eun-woo has been offered the role of Kwon Sun-yool, a medical student.
Sun-yool is on vacation but desires to help sick children like himself. He unintentionally becomes entangled with the female lead's story.
Cha Eun-woo's recent works include the K-drama ‘Island’ and he will soon appear in ‘A Good Day To Be a Dog’.
