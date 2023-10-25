Asha Parekh Inaugurates CINTAA Tower In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023
Veteran actress Asha Parekh inaugurated the towering CINTAA Tower, a building that will be the permanent address of the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association at Mumbai’s plush suburb Andheri
What was once the dream of yesteryear stalwart Dilip Kumar along with other visionaries Sunil Dutt, Amjad Khan, Asha Parekh, Chandrashekhar, Amrish Puri, Dara Singh, Ram Mohan has now turned a reality
The move will fulfill the dream of the yesteryears’ stars has manifested itself into a brick-and-mortar state-of-the-art avatar with a welfare center, conference rooms, cafeteria, workshops et al
"Our stalwarts did not just dream. They acted on their dreams to safeguard the interests of the artistes working in the film fraternity. Their want to give back was as strong as their passion for the craft. As a tribute those who gave shape to our future are immortalized in a Wall of Fame at CINTAA,” avers Amit Behl, General Secretary, CINTAA.
Special Invitees at the ceremony included Raj Babbar, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Ila Arun, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte, Pankaj Tripathi, Govind Namdev, Rajit Kapoor, and others
The foundation stone for the tower was laid in 2011 by the late Dilip Kumar, Aamir Khan and Johnny Lever among others
"Actors empower masses to dream. This time, we have empowered our own fraternity and that is truly heartening for each of us that our tireless efforts finally paid off," said Amit Behl.
The stars were seen rejoicing on achieving the milestone and they celebrated the inauguration of the tower
