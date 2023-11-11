Arjun Kapoor Thanks BFF And Designer Kunal Rawal For His Diwali Look: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023

Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey actor Arjun Kapoor opted for a classic black creation as he attended a Bollywood Diwali bash

Thanking his best friend and designer Kunal Rawal, the actor sported a classic Kunal Rawal Couture creation

The design belongs to Rawal's Dhup Chao collection

The same design was donned by Ranbir Kapoor, who walked the ramp for Rawal in the recently concluded edition of the India Couture Week

Arjun's elaborate kurta pyjama was complimented with his hair pulled back neatly

Surely, the actor looked festive ready and raring to celebrate the occasion

