Arjun Kapoor Thanks BFF And Designer Kunal Rawal For His Diwali Look: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023
Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey actor Arjun Kapoor opted for a classic black creation as he attended a Bollywood Diwali bash
Instagram: Arjun Kapoor
Thanking his best friend and designer Kunal Rawal, the actor sported a classic Kunal Rawal Couture creation
The design belongs to Rawal's Dhup Chao collection
The same design was donned by Ranbir Kapoor, who walked the ramp for Rawal in the recently concluded edition of the India Couture Week
Arjun's elaborate kurta pyjama was complimented with his hair pulled back neatly
Surely, the actor looked festive ready and raring to celebrate the occasion
