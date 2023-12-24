Arjun Kapoor Celebrates Christmas In London With Sister Anshula: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 24, 2023

Perfect brother Arjun Kapoor knows how to make up for lost time with dearest sister Anshula

Instagram: Arjun Kapoor

The actor shared pictures from his winter London vacay

He is joined on the trip by sister Anshula, who clearly is enjoying her time in the English capital

The stylish siblings are surely sporting their fashionable best in London's chilly weather

Anshula clearly lighting up at the sight of good food

Arjun sports his pearly whites for a bright Christmas selfie

Thanks For Reading!

