Arjun Kapoor Celebrates Christmas In London With Sister Anshula: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 24, 2023
Perfect brother Arjun Kapoor knows how to make up for lost time with dearest sister Anshula
Instagram: Arjun Kapoor
The actor shared pictures from his winter London vacay
He is joined on the trip by sister Anshula, who clearly is enjoying her time in the English capital
The stylish siblings are surely sporting their fashionable best in London's chilly weather
Anshula clearly lighting up at the sight of good food
Arjun sports his pearly whites for a bright Christmas selfie
