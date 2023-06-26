Arjun Kapoor Celebrates 38th Birthday With Paps: Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
Kuttey actir Arjun celebrated his 38th Birthday today.
While he had a grand party at his residence, he also received a huge surprise my paps.
As the actor was spotted in Mumbai city, he greeted the media with 'namaste' hand gesture.
He was also seen distributing cakes among the media people arrived there.
The actor donned a dapper look in sweatshirt, tee and pants along with sunglasses.
Arjun recently hosted a party in which his GF Malaika Arora was seen grooving to the tunes of Chaiyya Chaiyya Song.
Arjun was last seen in films like Kuttey and Ek Villain: Returns with not-so-good response at the box office.
Thanks For Reading!