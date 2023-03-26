From Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, best dressed celebs of the week

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023

Actress Anushka Sharma in a violet off-shoulder gown, attended a sports event with hubby Virat Kohli recently, and they effortlessly stole the show

Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone in a black saree was a sight to behold

Mrunal Thakur showed off her chic look in a sleeveless western outfit

Aditya Roy Kapur wore a denim jacket and jeans at a promotional event of Gumraah

Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan dazzled in a formal outfit at an award show

Raveena Tandon flaunted her glamorous avatar in the 'pink carpet' of an award ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor also arrived in a shimmery high-neck, thigh slit gown

Rakul Preet looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest photoshoot

Thanks For Reading!

Ram Charan, Upasana's love story in pictures
Find out More