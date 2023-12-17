Anushka Sharma Amps Up Airport Look With Oversized Jacket, ₹1.3 Lakh Fendi Handbag

By: Sachin T | December 17, 2023

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is reportedly expecting her second child with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Anushka never fails to impress with her fashion choices and once again the actress made heads turn in a stylish winter outfit

She amped up her airport look with a black Fendi logo handbag worth over Rs 1.3 lakh

Anushka looked chic with her open locks. She opted for minimal makeup with nude lips

Anushka opted for white pants and black oversized jacket over plain black t-shirt

Keeping comfort in mind, Anushka choose to wear white sneakers

For the past few months, rumours have been rife that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child together. However, they have not reacted to the rumours yet

On the work front, the actress will be seen in the film Chakda 'Xpress which will release on an OTT platform. She has not signed any other projects yet

