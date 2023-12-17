Anushka Sharma Amps Up Airport Look With Oversized Jacket, ₹1.3 Lakh Fendi Handbag

By: Sachin T | December 17, 2023
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is reportedly expecting her second child with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Anushka never fails to impress with her fashion choices and once again the actress made heads turn in a stylish winter outfit
She amped up her airport look with a black Fendi logo handbag worth over Rs 1.3 lakh
Anushka looked chic with her open locks. She opted for minimal makeup with nude lips
Anushka opted for white pants and black oversized jacket over plain black t-shirt
Keeping comfort in mind, Anushka choose to wear white sneakers
For the past few months, rumours have been rife that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child together. However, they have not reacted to the rumours yet
On the work front, the actress will be seen in the film Chakda 'Xpress which will release on an OTT platform. She has not signed any other projects yet
