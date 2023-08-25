Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Son's Birthday

Rupali started her acting career at the age of 7 in her father, Anil Ganguly's film Saaheb in 1985. She became a household name as Monisha in the 2004 comedy sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She has also acted in shows like Sanjivani, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.

Photo by Varinder Chawla