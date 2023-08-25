Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Son's Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023
Popular television actor Rupali Ganguly, who rose to fame with the show Anupamaa, celebrated her son Rudransh's birthday on Thursday evening in Mumbai.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Clad in a floral black kaftan dress, Rupali was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi with her baby boy.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She also made him cut a delicious blue-coloured artsy cake in front of the shutterbugs.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rupali lovingly fed the cake to Rudransh.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was accompanied by her mother-in-law as well as her husband Ashwin K. Verma.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan Rupali shared that she had major thyroid issues which affected her fertility and said, "My son is no less than a miracle for me.”
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rupali started her acting career at the age of 7 in her father, Anil Ganguly's film Saaheb in 1985. She became a household name as Monisha in the 2004 comedy sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She has also acted in shows like Sanjivani, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.
Photo by Varinder Chawla