Animal, Jawan, Pathaan, Brahmastra: Bollywood Films Accused Of Copying Content

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Recently, the pre-teaser video of Ranbir-Kapoor starrer was released by the makers raising the excitement of fans.
Unfortunately, it was soon accused of copying action scene from iconic South Korean film ‘Oldboy’ (2003). Have a look at some other Bollywood Films & Series accused of Copying content.
One of the biggest highlights from SRK's Pathaan -The train fight sequence was alledgedly copied from an old animated film featuring Jackie Chan, as per several internet users.
Shah Rukh Khan's bandaged face in Jawan made several people wonder if it was inspired from Hollywood film 'Darkman'.
Ranbir Kapoor's Blockbuster film 'Brahmastra' was also alledgedly inspired by sevral Hollywood Biggies. Some among them are -Mouni Roy's resemblance to Scarlett Witch Wanda, Ranbir Kapoor's memories resembling Harry Potter, Astra Gurukul's similarities to X Men School and more.
Not to forget, Aamir Khan's PK poster was also accused of copying Quim Barreiros album cover
When Ekta Kapoor released first poster of her LGBT series 'His Storyy', she was called out by art director and film marketing strategist Jahan Bakshi for entirely copying the poster of 2015 film 'Loev'.
Priyanka Chopra & Akshay Kumar's Aitraaz was accused of copying its poster from 1967 Hollywood Movie ‘The Graduate’.
