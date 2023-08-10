Anil Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sunny Leone Attend 9th Anniversary Bash Of Leading Film Infotainment Portal: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 10, 2023

Leading filmmakers and actors were spotted at the 9th anniversary bash of a leading film infotainment portal. See more pictures ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor was accompanied by son and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Konkona Sen Sharma was seen in a simple kurta palazzo set

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sunny Leone was gorgeous in red with her dapper husband Daniel Weber

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wife and journalist Anupama Chopra pose with their young daughter

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ali Fazal was seen sporting a casual look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Richa Chadha kept it simple in a flowy dress

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Kiran Rao sported her greys with elan

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sanya Malhotra kept it stylish in black with her tied up in a neat bun

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana makes white look brighter

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar pose together with journalist Sneha Menon Desai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Gulshan Devaiah paints a happy picture with ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Atul Kasbekar keeps it cool in a semi-formal look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shakun Batra made a rare appearance at the do

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan opted for his regular tee and jeans combo

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rohit Saraf flaunts his infectious charm as usual

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bhuvan Arora looked trendy in a printed outfit

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Yashraj Mukhate turned up in an animal printed shirt

Photos by Varinder Chawla

