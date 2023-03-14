Ananya Panday stuns in pink at cousin Alanna's mehendi ceremony, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 14, 2023
Actress Ananya Panday on Tuesday attended cousin Alanna's mehendi ceremony
Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with Ivor McCray
Their mehendi ceremony was attended by several close friends and Bollywood celebs. It was hosted by Sohail Khan
Alanna and Ivor were both dressed in Rahul Mishra creations
The ceremony was filled with love, joy, dance and laughter. Take a look at the celebs who attended the ceremony:
Ananya Panday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Bhavana Panday and Ananya Panday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nandita Mahtani
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Helen
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Salma Khan
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Chikki Panday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ahan Panday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
