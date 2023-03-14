Ananya Panday stuns in pink at cousin Alanna's mehendi ceremony, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 14, 2023

Actress Ananya Panday on Tuesday attended cousin Alanna's mehendi ceremony

Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with Ivor McCray

Their mehendi ceremony was attended by several close friends and Bollywood celebs. It was hosted by Sohail Khan

Alanna and Ivor were both dressed in Rahul Mishra creations

The ceremony was filled with love, joy, dance and laughter. Take a look at the celebs who attended the ceremony:

Ananya Panday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bhavana Panday and Ananya Panday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nandita Mahtani

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Helen

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Salma Khan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Chikki Panday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ahan Panday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

