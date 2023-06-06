Amrita Rao Birthday: Cutest Photos With Husband RJ Anmol

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023

Actress Amrita Rao is all set to celebrate her 41st birthday on June 7, 2023

The actress is happily married to the love of her life, Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol

They tied the knot in a secret wedding in 2016 and since then, they have been serving couple goals one day at a time

Amrita and Anmol welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Veer in November 2020

The couple often shares interesting stories from their life on their Youtube channel, Couple of Things

In February 2023, they also launched their book, Couple of Things, which has some never-heard-before stories about them

Amrita and Anmol's social media PDA is a hit among fans

The two are often seen posting cute and mushy pictures with each other

They are also one of the most loved couples in B-Town

The two make it a point to go on exotic vacations at least once a year and spend quality time with each other

