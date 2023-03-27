Amitabh Bachchan wears homemade arm sling as he meets fans after injury

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 27, 2023
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans at Jalsa on March 26 (Sunday)
It was his first public appearance after getting injured on the sets of Project K
Big B suffered a rib injury amid the shoot of the film in Hyderabad a few days back
After receiving medical care at a hospital in Hyderabad, he flew back to Mumbai, and is recuperating at home
Big B has resumed his Sunday routine of greeting fans gathered at Jalsa
He shared several pictures from the meet and greet on his official blog
He wore a black printed jacket over white kurta pajama and a homemade arm sling across the shoulder
“Work continues .. the Sunday blessings of the well wishers .. my love affection and gratitude .. they still come .. me in homemade sling and the grey," he wrote in his blog
He also greeted his fans with folded hands
Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will join the next schedule of Project K after recovering
