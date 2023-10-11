Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Kajol & Others Wish Megastar

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday on Wednesday and several B-Town celebs wished him on his special day
"Happy birthday to the one and only..." Vicky Kaushal wrote
"May you be blessed with a long life, filled with happiness & good health! May you keep enthralling & inspiring millions of us for many many years to come, with your acting genius!!" Chiranjeevi wrote
"Working with you is just as fun as it looks in the picture. Happy birthday, Amit Ji! Wishing you love, health, and happiness," Ajay Devgn gushed
Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Thank you for your legacy and encouragement everyday. Big love and respect."
Kajol shared an adorable picture with Big B and wrote, "A very happy birthday to the one and only Shahenshah"
Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note which read, "Happy Birthday Amit ji! As an actor for me, you have been the Eastman colour, the 70mm screen and stereophonic sound right from my drama school days. Always LARGER than life. You are an inspiration to millions of actors all over the world."
Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Wishing Amitji a very happy birthday! May this year bring you good health, happiness, and continued success. Happy Birthday, Sir!"
"Wishing the Legend a very happy birthday!!! Chad di kala," Angad Bedi wrote
