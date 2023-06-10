Amit Sadh Shares Unseen BTS Photos As He Wraps Up 'Main' In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Amit Sadh wraps up shooting for his upcoming cop drama 'Main,' which promises to be socially relevant with a powerful message.
The talented actor recently delighted his fans by sharing unseen BTS photos from his last day on set on his social media handle. Scroll to next slide & check out:
In 'Main,' Amit Sadh will be seen alongside Esha Deol Takhtani, as well as acclaimed actors Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Milind Gunaji.
Main is directed by Sachin Saraf, a debutant filmmaker, adding excitement to the project. While the release date of 'Main' is yet to be announced, Amit Sadh has a lineup of intriguing projects in the pipeline.
Among his upcoming projects are a short film titled 'Ghuspaith,' 'Pune Highway,' 'Duranga 2,' and more.
Fans can expect some of these projects to hit the screens later this year, offering a diverse range of performances from Amit Sadh.
