Allu Arjun Inaugurates His AAA Chain Of Cinemas In Hyderabad, Adipurush To Be The First Film To Be Screened From Tomorrow

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Stylish and Iconic star and actor Allu Arjun inaugurated his ravishing new AAA chain of cinemas, with the first screen at Ameerpet in Hyderabad. See more pictures ahead
Resembling his trademark signature, this the official logo of AAA Cinemas
The 'Pushpa' actor was joined by his father and veteran producer Allu Aravind at the do
The actor can be seen lighting the inaugural lamp
His little son Ayaan was also present at the event
Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which releases in cinemas on June 16, will be the first film to be officially screened at the Ameerpet screen
As per a leading ticketing portal, the prices of the tickets will be priced at ₹295 in 2D and at ₹325 in 3D formats
Meanwhile, Arjun is pre-occupied with the shoot of 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will release in cinemas, next year
