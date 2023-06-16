Allu Arjun Inaugurates His AAA Chain Of Cinemas In Hyderabad, Adipurush To Be The First Film To Be Screened From Tomorrow

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023

Stylish and Iconic star and actor Allu Arjun inaugurated his ravishing new AAA chain of cinemas, with the first screen at Ameerpet in Hyderabad. See more pictures ahead

Resembling his trademark signature, this the official logo of AAA Cinemas

The 'Pushpa' actor was joined by his father and veteran producer Allu Aravind at the do

The actor can be seen lighting the inaugural lamp

His little son Ayaan was also present at the event

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which releases in cinemas on June 16, will be the first film to be officially screened at the Ameerpet screen

As per a leading ticketing portal, the prices of the tickets will be priced at ₹295 in 2D and at ₹325 in 3D formats

Meanwhile, Arjun is pre-occupied with the shoot of 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will release in cinemas, next year

