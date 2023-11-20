Alizeh Agnihotri Gives Major Boss Lady Vibes In Grey Corset Pantsuit

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
Alizeh Agnihotri, the daughter of Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Farrey.
Alizeh Agnihotri appeared on Bigg Boss 17 to promote her movie Farrey and wore a stunning outfit.
Alizeh Agnihotri gave major boss lady vibes as she wore an outfit from the fashion-label 431-88.
Alizeh Agnihotri wore a grey corset and pantsuit. She also added an oversized blazer with it which costs ₹55.5k.
Alizeh Agnihotri wore a necklace from the brand Baka, which is inspired by the quintessential Art Deco Chrysler building and it is priced at ₹13k
Farrey is directed by Soumendra Padhi. The film stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht, Saxon Cook, Lavishka Gupta, Zeyn Shaw, and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.
For her makeup, Alizeh Agnihotri kept is glowy and subtle.
Farrey is slated to release on November 24, 2023.