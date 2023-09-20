Alike Vijay Antony, From Asha Bhosle To Govinda: 8 Indian Celebrities Who Lost Their Children Soon

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
Trigger Warning* Death is a painful reminder of the fact that life is indeed very short. As actor and singer Vijay Antony mourns the irreparable loss of his young daughter, we take a look at similar instances when Indian celebrities lost their beloved offsprings too soon
Asha Bhosle - One of India's living musical legends, Asha Tai lost her only daughter Varsha, at the age of 56 to suicide. She lost her eldest son Hemant to cancer in 2015
Jagjit Singh - The Ghazal maestro lost his young son to an unfortunate accident at the age of just 20. His step-daughter from wife Chitra's first marriage, also committed suicide following a failed marriage
Mehmood - The master behind some of India's most landmark comedy films, the legendary actor also lost his young son Macky to cardiac arrest
Anuradha Paudwal - The singer lost her son Aditya to kidney failure at the age of 35 in 2020, while India was battling the challenges of an ongoing pandemic then
Govinda - One of the most popular actors of Hindi cinema in the 80s and 90s, Govinda had lost his four month-old daughter owing to health complications. He is now a happy father to Tina and Yashvardhan
Kabir Bedi - The suave veteran actor has been married for four times and is father to daughter Pooja and son Adam. But not many know that Pooja also had a brother Siddharth, who committed suicide at the age of 26 following ill mental health due to schizophrenia
Shekhar Suman - Actor and renowned host Shekhar Suman became father to two sons Aayush and Adhyayan. While Adhyayan has ventured into films, elder son Aayush succumbed to a heart ailment at the age of 11
Moushumi Chatterjee - One of Hindi and Bengali cinema's most accomplished actresses, Moushumi is a mother to two daughters Payal and Megha. Unfortunately, she lost her elder daughter Payal to a prolonged illness. Payal was also known to be suffering from Type 1 diabetes
