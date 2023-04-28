Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi won THESE 10 titles at 67th Filmfare Awards

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 28, 2023
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is elated as his film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' featuring Alia Bhatt in lead role, won not one or two but 10 trophies at the Filmfare Awards 2023. Check out oll of them here:
It managed to to grab the title of Best film, beating other nominees
Alia Bhatt's performance was highly praised in the film. She won the 'Best Actress in leading role' for playing her part with perfrection
Bhansali's directing skills cannot be questioned as he has delivered numerous masterpieces in his career. He won the 'Best Director' title for Gangubai Kathiawadi at Filmfare 2023
Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha were awarded for 'Best Dialogues' of the film
Jahnvi Shrimankar - the voice behind 'Dholida' song received RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent
Gangubai Kathiawadi also received an award for 'Best Costume Design'. No doubt, Alia's every look was amazing
Next award that the film received was 'Best Production Design', which was done by Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray
It was also awarded for 'Best Sound Design' by
It also won 'Best Background Score' title, handled by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara
Best Choreography by Kruti Mahesh for Dholida Song
Best Cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee
