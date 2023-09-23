Alia Bhatt Keeps It Chic In Denim At Milan Fashion Week 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2023
Alia Bhatt recently attended the Milan Fashion Week held in Italy.
She was present for the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show that marks the debut of Gucci's new creative director Sabato De Sarno.
As Gucci's global ambassador, Alia was a prominent presence at the event.
For the occasion, Alia wore a stylish ensemble, featuring a half-sleeved, blingy green polo T-shirt paired with bell-bottom denim jeans.
Alia's outfit was perfectly complemented by heels, hoop earrings, black Gucci sunglasses, a golden bracelet, and a petite black handbag.
Alia opted for a minimalistic makeup look, enhancing her dewy complexion with a sun-kissed glow.
She elegantly let her hair down, fashioning beachy waves that added an extra layer of texture to her tresses.