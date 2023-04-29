Alia Bhatt flaunts ₹3.67 lakh jacket at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 29, 2023
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted flying out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She reportedly jetted off to New York for the MET Gala 2023
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alia wore a basic white top and mom jeans for a comfy travel
Photo by Varinder Chawla
But she amped up her look in an Adidas x Gucci signature jacket
Photo by Varinder Chawla
As per the official website the Gucci, the jacket is priced at a whopping Rs 3,67,855
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alia is set to mark her MET Gala debut this year
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The MET Gala is scheduled to be held on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alia is also looking forward to her Hollywood debut this year titled 'Heart of Stone'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Also starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, the film is set to release on August 11
Photo by Varinder Chawla
