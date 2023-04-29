Alia Bhatt flaunts ₹3.67 lakh jacket at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 29, 2023

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted flying out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She reportedly jetted off to New York for the MET Gala 2023

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia wore a basic white top and mom jeans for a comfy travel

Photo by Varinder Chawla

But she amped up her look in an Adidas x Gucci signature jacket

Photo by Varinder Chawla

As per the official website the Gucci, the jacket is priced at a whopping Rs 3,67,855

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia is set to mark her MET Gala debut this year

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The MET Gala is scheduled to be held on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia is also looking forward to her Hollywood debut this year titled 'Heart of Stone'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Also starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, the film is set to release on August 11

Photo by Varinder Chawla

