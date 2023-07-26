Alia Bhatt Carries ₹2.04 Lakh Purse At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was at her casual best as she headed for the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia pulled off an all-black look as she posed for the paparazzi amid heavy rains

Photo by Varinder Chawla

However, it was her handbag this time that stole the show

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia was seen carrying a red handbag worth a whopping Rs 2,04,151

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The Gucci bag added the much-needed glam to her otherwise casual airport look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The film is set to hit the theatres on July 28, Friday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & Others At Alia-Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Screening
Find out More