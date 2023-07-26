Alia Bhatt Carries ₹2.04 Lakh Purse At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning
She was at her casual best as she headed for the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Alia pulled off an all-black look as she posed for the paparazzi amid heavy rains
However, it was her handbag this time that stole the show
Alia was seen carrying a red handbag worth a whopping Rs 2,04,151
The Gucci bag added the much-needed glam to her otherwise casual airport look
Alia is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
The film is set to hit the theatres on July 28, Friday
