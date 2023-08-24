Akelli: Nushrratt Bharuccha Hosts Her Pyaar Ka Punchnama Buddies At Her Film's Special Preview

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023

Nushrratt Bharucha and team Akelli hosted a special premiere of their film for select industry friends and colleagues. More pictures ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt plays Jyoti Arora, an Indian working girl based in Mosul, Iraq

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Nishant stars in the film as Jyoti's colleague Rafique

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Tsahi Halevi of Fauda fame makes an appearance in the film as Assad, the principle antagonist

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Akelli has been directed by Pranay Meshram

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kriti Kharbanda arrives in a mint green dress paired with beige pumps

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is at his most comfortable in white kurta and pyjama

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Quite love the Ombre skirt and top ensemble Sonnalli Seygall

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sunny Singh is making us wonder why does he seldom smile

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Omkar Kapoor pulls off a neat white polo paired with denims

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sandeepa Dhar does a fine job with the denim-on-denim trend

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sunil Grover had an eventful night for sure attending two premieres

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ayush Mehra and his unmistakable smile

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sharad Kelkar turns on his charm at the do

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Quite a surprise to spot Ajinkya Deo

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Gaurav Gera is all smiles for the camera

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ranvir Shorey is sporting his full-length beard with elan

Photos by Varinder Chawla

J D Majethia arrives with his statement hat

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Producer Jayantilal Gada arrives with his wife Hansa

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Akelli Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha Aims To Go Out Of Her Comfort Zone In This Survival Drama
Find out More