Akelli: Nushrratt Bharuccha Hosts Her Pyaar Ka Punchnama Buddies At Her Film's Special Preview

Nushrratt Bharucha and team Akelli hosted a special premiere of their film for select industry friends and colleagues. More pictures ahead
Nushrratt plays Jyoti Arora, an Indian working girl based in Mosul, Iraq
Nishant stars in the film as Jyoti's colleague Rafique
Tsahi Halevi of Fauda fame makes an appearance in the film as Assad, the principle antagonist
Akelli has been directed by Pranay Meshram
Kriti Kharbanda arrives in a mint green dress paired with beige pumps
Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is at his most comfortable in white kurta and pyjama
Quite love the Ombre skirt and top ensemble Sonnalli Seygall
Sunny Singh is making us wonder why does he seldom smile
Omkar Kapoor pulls off a neat white polo paired with denims
Sandeepa Dhar does a fine job with the denim-on-denim trend
Sunil Grover had an eventful night for sure attending two premieres
Ayush Mehra and his unmistakable smile
Sharad Kelkar turns on his charm at the do
Quite a surprise to spot Ajinkya Deo
Gaurav Gera is all smiles for the camera
Ranvir Shorey is sporting his full-length beard with elan
J D Majethia arrives with his statement hat
Producer Jayantilal Gada arrives with his wife Hansa
