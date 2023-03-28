AI reimagines Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023

The viral AI trend has taken over social media and artists are coming up with amazing results. A Twitter user reimagined how Bollywood actors would look if they played iconic Hollywood characters. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan as John Rambo from Rambo

Akshay Kumar as Indiana Jones from the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Anupam Kher as Yoda from Star Wars

Vir Das as Bilbo Baggins from The Hobbit

Kunal Kemmu as Joker from The Dark Knight

Ajay Devgn as Maximus Decimus Meridius from Gladiator

