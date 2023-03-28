AI reimagines Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
The viral AI trend has taken over social media and artists are coming up with amazing results. A Twitter user reimagined how Bollywood actors would look if they played iconic Hollywood characters. Take a look:
Shah Rukh Khan as John Rambo from Rambo
Akshay Kumar as Indiana Jones from the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Anupam Kher as Yoda from Star Wars
Vir Das as Bilbo Baggins from The Hobbit
Kunal Kemmu as Joker from The Dark Knight
Ajay Devgn as Maximus Decimus Meridius from Gladiator
