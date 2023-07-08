AI-love, Oh My Ghost: 6 K-Dramas with Unconventional Romance Storylines

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023

Romances is one of the most loved genre in K-dramas & people are willing to overlook the unrealistic elements if the plot gives them butterflies.

Let's have a look at 6 kdramas with 'weird' and unconventional plots that will keep you intrigued:

Cat-turned-boy falls for his owner: In "Meow, The Secret Boy," a graphic designer adopts a friendly street cat who can transform into a human. As love blossoms, the cat struggles to hide his true identity.

The not-sibling sibling tragic romance: "Autumn in My Heart" tells the story of two individuals who grew up as siblings due to a switch at birth. When they reunite later in life, a forbidden romance ensues amidst family opposition and tragic circumstances.

AI-love: "My Holo Love" explores a unique love triangle between a woman, a man, and an AI program. As the woman falls for the AI program, the program's creator also develops feelings for her, leading to a heartwarming tale.

Ghost trying to lose its virginity: In "Oh My Ghost," a shy woman gets possessed by a ghost on a mission to lose her virginity through her host. This supernatural romance takes an unexpected turn as the woman overcomes her insecurities.

Love that stings: "Blade Man" follows a man with physical blades growing from his body due to a tragic past. When he meets a kind-hearted woman, he learns to heal emotionally, and as his emotions soften, the blades on his body do too.

Kidnapped idol falls for the kidnapper: In "I Picked Up a Celebrity on the Street," mistaken identity leads to a comical yet unconventional romance. A woman kidnaps an idol, fearing legal consequences, but as they spend time together, their relationship takes unexpected turns.

Thanks For Reading!

BTS' Jungkook Looks Smoking HOT In SEVEN Concept Photos
Find out More