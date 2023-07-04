AI Imagines If Friends Was Made In India - Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
The American sitcom Friends which aired in 1994, is touted as one of the most popular ones and continues to be referred to in pop culture, especially by millennials in the form of memes and jokes.
The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.
Friends featured Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) as the on-and-off pair who fall in love but also fall apart throughout the 10 seasons after finally getting together in the end.
Then comes the most adorable pair - Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Courteney Cox (Monica Geller) also known as “Mondler” who fall in love breaking their friendship code, get married and have kids.
Not to mention, Monica was a chef on the show and loved to cook for her guests.
Lisa Kudrow whose character Phoebe Buffay remains unmatched to date, marries Mike Hannigan played by Paul Rudd in the show.
Phoebe's song "Smelly Cat" is one iconic number you cannot miss.
“Joey Doesn’t Share Food” - A quote perfectly encapsulated in this picture featuring Matt LeBlanc
In 2021, the actors came together for Friends: The Reunion, a special featuring the star cast as they relived their memories from the show.
As per reports, each of the six stars received at least USD 2.5 million for participating in the special. This was the first time the core six stars shared the frame together after the show's finale which aired in 2004.
