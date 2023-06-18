After Adipurush, THESE Are The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
With Adipurush, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Bloody Daddy, among other films, 2023 has been quite happening so far for movie buffs. The year isn't over yet. In fact, the best movies of the year are still yet to come
With many outstanding directors and actors having announced their much awaited films of 2023, here are some of the movies to look forward to this year:
IMDb
The Archies, by Zoya Akhtar, is set to release this year, though the exact date is still unknown. This film will see the debut performances of some star kids of Bollywood
Barbie by Greta Gerwig is another huge announcement. The movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will be out on July 21
Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan clashes its release date with Barbie. A debate on which of these movies will see more turnover, is on-going all over social media
Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt, will be released on August 11. This will be Alia's first Hollywood movie
IMDb
Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, is also expected to release in 2023
IMDb
Rob Marshall's The Little Mermaid is set to come out soon. The movie has been widely discussed for its black lead in the little Mermaid's role
IMDb
Another colourful venture from the Dharma Productions, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt is set to release on July 28
This sequel of 'Pushpa-the Rise', starring Allu Arjun is also set to be out soon
The fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, will be released on November 10
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's much awaited Animal is set to release on August 11
Gadar 2, set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. It will release in theatres on August 11 and clash with Animal
Atlee's Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, will release in theatres on September 7
