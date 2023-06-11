aespa Member Karina Ditches Her Iconic Blonde Hair For Next 5 Years; Know Why

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Karina, a member of the popular K-pop group aespa, made an shocking announcement during her appearance on JTBC's Knowing Bros.
Photos From Twitter
Alongside her fellow members Winter and NingNing, Karina shared the stage while Giselle was absent due to health reasons.
There she was quizzed about her decision to give up blonde hair, to which she responded with a surprising revelation.
Karina disclosed that her current hair was not entirely her own, as her natural locks had suffered significant damage. She humorously described herself, without extensions, as resembling a "bird caught on fire."
For her hair's health, Karina declared that she would abstain from going blonde for the next five years, catching the attention of her fans.
One of the hosts complimented her new black hair, suggesting that he found it even more stunning than her previous iconic blonde look.
However, the hosts didn't hesitate to tease Karina, stating that if she ever found a hairstyle that suited her, she would undoubtedly embrace it once again. The confident Karina agreed, leaving room for future surprises.
Known for her legendary blonde visuals, Karina's decision to give up the colour has undoubtedly left fans curious about her future transformations and eagerly awaiting her next stunning hairdo.
Thanks For Reading!