Aditya Singh Rajput's funeral: Rajiv Adatia, Harsh Rajput, and others attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023

Aditya Singh Rajput's mother quickly fled to Mumbai from Delhi after learning about his son's demise. Several celebs from the industry arrived at his last rites for paying homage to the late actor.

BCCL

Karan Jotwani was seen at the site

Rajiv Adatia was also spotted

Aditya's friend Rohit Verma who rubbished the reports of drug overuse as cause of his death, was also seen at his funeral

Nazar actor Harsh Rajput also came to pay respects at his funeral

His body brought to the crematorium

