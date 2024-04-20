Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns In A Co Ord Set Worth ₹34,500 For The Mumbai Film Festival

By: Aanchal Choudhary | April 20, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari attended the Mumbai Film Festival along with other prominent faces from the world of cinema today.
The actress opted for a black floral co ord set for the event and needless to say, Aditi looked breathtaking.
Aditi opted for a tube co ord set from Namrata joshipura which costs 34,500 rupees.
From a nude pink lipstick to nude eyes, the actress opted for a nude makeup look and adorned golden hoops.
With her hair, Aditi decided to opt for soft beachy curls.
The actress completed her look with black heels.
The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of this look and used a butterfly emoticon as her caption.
The actress recently announced her engagement with beau Siddharth and is also all set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bansali's magnum opus, 'Heera Mandi.'