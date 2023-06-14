Adipurush Release: 10 Things You Must Know Before Watching Prabhas Starrer

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, is set to release on June 16, 2023, and is expected to have a good start based on its advanced bookings.
The final trailer of Adipurush was unveiled on June 9 in Tirupati, where the crew and thousands of audience present there chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in excitement. Here are 10 things you must know about the film before you go to watch it:
Director Om Raut drew inspiration from a 1992 Japanese film called "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama" and decided to adapt the epic using modern technology.
Kriti Sanon was not the first choice for the role of Sita, as Anushka Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, and Keerthy Suresh were also considered.
Director Om Raut used motion capture technology to bring the characters of Ramayana to life in this 3D film.
Initially budgeted at Rs 400 crore, the film's budget was increased to Rs 500 crore due to the need for reworking the visual effects after facing criticism.
A fire broke out on the film's set in Mumbai in 2021, leading to the construction of duplicate sets to continue shooting.
The film's pre-release event cost the makers Rs 2 crore, with massive screens erected in Tirupati for the trailer launch, attracting fans from different regions.
The scheduled early premiere of Adipurush at the Tribeca Festival has been cancelled, although there are possibilities for it to be screened at the festival later.
Prabhas reportedly received a remuneration of Rs 150 crore for his role in Adipurush, making him the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema.
Prabhas did not dub for his role in the Hindi version of Adipurush, and Sharad Kelkar, who dubbed for him in "Baahubali," lent his voice once again.
The film was initially planned to be released in IMAX format, but IMAX shows were cancelled to accommodate "The Flash" in advance.
