Actor Manoj Bajpayee Gets Touristy With Family In London

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee took to the Gram to share a few pictures of his brief vacation in London. Seen with wife Shabana and daughter Ava Nayla, the actor shared that he has visited the UK capital several times, but this is the first time that he toured around the town. See more photo ahead
Instagram: Manoj Bajpayee
Looks like the actor is telling here, 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai!'
Recreating Sholay with his daughter
Daughter Ava Nayla and wife Shabana strike a pose
Harry Potter for the day it is
We can tell who is the most excited of the three here
The complete family man
Bajpayee has had a great 2023 with both his digital releases Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai fetching him appreciation and applause
