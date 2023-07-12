Actor Manoj Bajpayee Gets Touristy With Family In London

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee took to the Gram to share a few pictures of his brief vacation in London. Seen with wife Shabana and daughter Ava Nayla, the actor shared that he has visited the UK capital several times, but this is the first time that he toured around the town. See more photo ahead

Instagram: Manoj Bajpayee

Looks like the actor is telling here, 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai!'

Instagram: Manoj Bajpayee

Recreating Sholay with his daughter

Instagram: Manoj Bajpayee

Daughter Ava Nayla and wife Shabana strike a pose

Instagram: Manoj Bajpayee

Harry Potter for the day it is

Instagram: Manoj Bajpayee

We can tell who is the most excited of the three here

Instagram: Manoj Bajpayee

The complete family man

Instagram: Manoj Bajpayee

Bajpayee has had a great 2023 with both his digital releases Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai fetching him appreciation and applause

Thanks For Reading!

Is Manoj Bajpayee Joining Politics Soon? Actor Says, 'I Am 200 Per Cent Sure About...'
Find out More