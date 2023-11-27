Abhishek Bachchan Flaunts New Look At Delhi Event

By: Sachin T | November 27, 2023
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was seen flaunting his new look at an event held in the city
The actor looked dapper in a blue tailored Herringbone & Sui suit with matching pants and brown boots
What elevated his look further was his thin-framed spectacles
Abhishek was seen interacting with the audience at the event
His blue and golden striped Brooks Brothers India tie completed his look and fans are loving his new haircut
While he has not revealed if the look is for a new film, Abhishek's buzz cut definitely grabbed eyeballs
On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in R Balki's Ghoomer and he was lauded for his performance
If reports are to be believed, the actor is keen on doing a remake of the Telugu film Ari
Thanks For Reading!