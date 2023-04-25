Aashiqui 2 clocks 10 years: 5 reasons why the film is iconic!

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 25, 2023
The cult Bollywood film 'Aashiqui 2' has clocked 10 years
The film released in theatres on April 26, 2023, and it was met with overwhelming response from the audience
People were seen queueing up outside theatres and the film went on to become one of the most tragic romantic dramas of all times
As 'Aashiqui 2' completes 10 years, here's a look at five reasons which make the film as iconic as it is!
Shraddha Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut with 'Aashiqui 2', and right from the first frame itself, she won over the audience with her simplistic beauty and innocence
'Aashiqui 2' also gave Bollywood one of its most loved jodis of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha. The film established the fact that Aditya can carry a serious film alone on his shoulders too
The iconic kissing scene in the rain under a jacket went on to become a rage, so much that the scene represented the whole film
Aditya's Rahul Jaikar had the dialogue "Kuch nahi, bas yu hi" for Shraddha's Aarohi, and it became a call of love for all the couples out there
'Aashiqui 2' gifted the audience with some of the biggest chartbusters and the film had songs ranging from the feeling of falling in love to the feeling of a tragic heartbreak. It also established Arijit Singh as one of the best singers in B-Town
