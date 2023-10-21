Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta Dance With To-Be Son-In-Law Nupur Shikhare In Unseen Engagement Pictures 

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared some unseen pictures from her engagement ceremony.
Ira got engaged to Nupur Shikhare in 2022, and shared the pictures to express her love for the "best decision of her life."
Ira wrote in the caption, "I’ve been meaning to put these pictures up for 11 months now. But I wanted to give it the time and attention it deserves."
However, what grabbed eyeballs were Nupur's dancing moments with his in-laws. Here, he can be seen with Ira's mother Reena Dutta.
Nupur also shook a leg with the Bollywood superstar and his to-be father-in-law Aamir Khan.
Another picture shows Ira’s step-brother Azad Rao Khan sharing an adorable moment with Nupur.
Among those who attended the ceremony were actress Mithila Palkar, who can be seen enjoying to the fullest.
Also present was Ira’s cousin Zayn Marie Khan, seen in films like Mrs. Serial Killer, Monica, O My Darling, and the web series Made In Heaven season 2.