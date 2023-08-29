A Meaning Of ARMY Many BTS Fans Don't Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
Since their 2013 debut, BTS has skyrocketed to fame as South Korea's top group, captivating fans worldwide with their musical prowess.
The devoted fanbase of BTS is affectionately known as 'ARMY,' chosen by the septet themselves and holds profound significance.
The term 'ARMY' holds two unique interpretations that mirror the group's core values and identity.
'ARMY' first echoes the Korean translation of BTS's name - 'bulletproof' - mirroring the group's resilience and strength.
The acronym 'ARMY' also stands for 'Lovely MC Representatives for Youth,' embodying the group's commitment to representing and empowering youth.
BTS leader RM once revealed a hidden gem during a live performance, coining "areumdaun miseong" as a fresh abbreviation for ARMY, meaning "beautiful voices."
RM's coined phrase adds an extra layer to ARMY's significance, emphasizing the beauty and power of their collective voices.
Through the multifaceted meaning of 'ARMY,' BTS has forged a distinctive bond with their fans, reflecting their journey, values, and shared aspirations.
Thanks For Reading!