7 Movies Of Ram Charan That You Should Watch On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | June 21, 2024
Ram Charan is a popular actor and producer who majorly appears in Telugu Films. Take a look at some of the best films of one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema and where to watch them online.
RRR is a historical action film which is written by SS Rajamouli. The film was released on March 25, 2022 and it became one of the highest grossing Telugu films of 2022. The film is available to watch on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.
Magadheera is a romantic film which is helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film was released in 2009 and received an overwhelming response from critics. It is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Yevadu is a thriller action which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Rangasthalam is an action film which is directed and written by Sukumar. The film collected Rs 216 crore at the box office. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Dhruva is an action thriller film which is directed by Surender Reddy. The 2016 film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Bruce Lee: The Fighter is an action romantic film which is directed by Srinu Vaitla. It is available to watch on ZEE5.
Naayak is an action thriller which is directed and written by VV Vinayak. Audiences can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.
