7 Actors Who Played Mahatma Gandhi On Screen: From Naseeruddin Shah To Annu Kapoor

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India every year to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. Take a look at actors who have played the freedom fighter on screen:
Deepak Antani played the role of Gandhi in Rajkumar Santoshi's 2023 film Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh
Ben Kingsley is best known for playing the role of the Indian freedom fighter in the 1982 film titled Gandhi
Naseeruddin Shah played Gandhi in the 2000 Kamal Haasan-directorial Hey Ram. The film won three National Film Awards
Annu Kapoor played Gandhi in the 1993 film Sardar, which focuses on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Rajit Kapoor essayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in The Making of the Mahatma in the year 1996
Dilip Prabhavalkar was seen as Mahatma Gandhi in Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai
Darshan Jariwala was seen as Mahatma Gandhi in the film Gandhi, My Father. He also won National Film Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role
Thanks For Reading!