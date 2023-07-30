6 K-dramas Of YoonA That Should Be On Your Watch List

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
Girls' Generation member YoonA is winning hearts for her infectious vibes and a girl next door vibe.
Apart from being a lead dancer, supporting rapper, supporting vocalist, the visual & centre of the Girls' Deneration group, she is a popular K-drama actress and a prominent personality in Korean Entertainment industry.
For all the new & old fans of YoonA, Here's a list of 6 of her K-dramas that you should add to your watchlist -
King the Land: YoonA shines as Cheon Sa Rang, a hardworking and amiable employee at the prestigious 'King The Land' hotel. Her scorching chemistry with Lee Junho, who plays the vainglorious head manager, makes this rom-com a delightful watch.
Big Mouth: In this riveting drama, YoonA portrays Go Mi Ho, a strong-willed nurse who stands by her lawyer husband (Lee Jong Suk) when he gets caught up in a murder case. YoonA's portrayal of Mi Ho's resilience and shrewdness adds depth to the character.
The K2: YoonA plays An Na, the anxiety-ridden illegitimate daughter of a powerful political figure, in this action-packed drama. Her adorable chemistry with Ji Chang Wook's character, a former soldier turned fugitive, brings a cute love story amidst the intense political battles.
Love Rain: YoonA's cheerful and vivacious Ha Na captures the heart of Jang Geun Suk's Seo Joon. Their love story intertwines with that of their parents, creating a nostalgic and bittersweet journey of first love and heartbreak.
The King Loves: YoonA becomes Eun San, caught in a complicated love triangle between two best friends, the ambitious Crown Prince Wang Won (Im Siwan) and loyal bodyguard Wang Rin (Hong Jong Hyuk). The chemistry between the leads adds to the intrigue of love, friendship, and ambition.
Prime Minister and I: YoonA's animated personality shines as journalist Nam Da Jung, who ends up in a scandal with Korea's youngest Prime Minister (Lee Beom Soo). A breezy rom-com unfolds as they enter a contractual marriage, only to find themselves falling in love for real.
